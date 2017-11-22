Tufenkian Pre-School Hosts Thanksgiving Luncheon to Raise for Armenia Fund

Tufenkian students perform during the luncheon Students and guests gather outside at the Tufenkian Pre-School Mr. and Mrs. Ralph and Savy Tufenkian with Prelate Mardirossian and Very Rev. Torkom Donoyan Benefactor Ralph Tufenkian mingles with students Performance by Tufenkian pre-school students A scene from the Tufenkian Pre-School Thanksgiving luncheon

GLENDALE—The St. Mary’s Richard Tufenkian Pre-School held its annual Thanksgiving luncheon on Tuesday, November 21. It’s been a tradition every year that the school’s benefactors, Mr. & Mrs. Ralph and Savey Tufenkian as well as Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian and Archpriest Fr. Vazken Atmajian join the school community and participate in the festivities.

This year, Very Rev. Torkom Donoyan as well as Board of Regents member Armineh Papazian, Tufenkian Pre-School’s Board members and Parent Support Committee Steering Board members also attended the event.

During this year’s event, Mr. & Mrs.Tufenkian visited classrooms and interacted with the children as well as had a traditional Thanksgiving lunch. The lunch was followed by a special presentation by the kindergarten students who performed Armenian and English songs and poems.

The goal of the school’s curriculum at Tufenkian Pre-School is to instill children with the appreciation and knowledge of the Armenian language, heritage, culture and religion. And this luncheon did just that. Collectively, with the help of students and their families, the teachers and staff, the school collected $5,000 for the 2017 Armenia Fund Telethon.