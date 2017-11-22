ARS Social Services Brings Thanksgiving to Over 220 Families

Volunteers prepare giveaways Some of beneficiaries of the ARS Social Services An AYF Burbank Varak Chapter member unloads donations the organization has collected Volunteers help prepare the donated goods Rose and Alex Pilibos students bring their donations to the effort

GLENDALE—The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, Social Services was able to fulfill its objective of assisting individuals and families in need this 2017 Thanksgiving season as a result of enormous support received on a community-wide level. Over 220 families living in difficult means received one form of assistance or another to prepare a Thanksgiving meal in their homes and to celebrate the holiday.

On Tuesday, November 21, 125 frozen turkeys were distributed at the ARS Regional Headquarters following a generous donation by Mr. & Mrs. Shahab and Nadia Shamsi. This was the third consecutive year that Mr. & Mrs. Shamsi have made such a large scale contribution for the Thanksgiving occasion. Further, on the afternoon of November 21st, 40 families received turkeys through St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Glendale. The support of schools was also influential as Chamlian Armenian School donated full Thanksgiving meals, with all the trimmings, to 4 families in need. St. Peter Armenian Church in Glendale participated in the effort with the delivery of Thanksgiving meals to 11 families. One day prior, on November 20, 2017, Ms. Silva Simon made a kindhearted contribution of meals to 20 families in memory of her parents.

On November 18, 2017, ARS Social Services was invited and participated in the 15th Annual Operation Gobble Gobble by City of Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek in front of City Hall. 15 turkeys and food bags were received and distributed to clients through the ARS Social Services office in Pasadena.

ARS Social Services further participated in Congresswoman Judy Chu’s Annual Operation Gobble Turkey Donation Program on November 17, 2017 at the Rosemead Garvey Center where Congresswoman Chu learned about the successes of participating organizations. ARS Social Services received 8 turkeys, which were distributed to families in the Pasadena community.

Following the launch of its food drive and in the spirit of giving, ARS Social Services has been distributing canned foods, dry goods, and gift cards through its offices with charitable donations received from Chamlian Armenian School, Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School, ARS Montebello “Ani” Chapter, ARS San Fernando Valley “Anahid” Chapter, ARS Burbank “Araz” Chapter, ARS San Francisco “Garin” Chapter, ARS Santa Monica “Gars” Chapter, ARS Hollywood “Mayr” Chapter, ARS Orange County “Sevan” Chapter, and ARS Pasadena “Sosse” Chapter.

ARS Social Services has also been able to offer assistance by way of emergency food donations as a result of its listing with the 2-1-1 Los Angeles County Resource Directory.

ARS Social Services is committed to providing comprehensive social services to low-moderate individuals and families through four offices located in Glendale, Pasadena, Hollywood, and North Hollywood. Services include case management, completion of forms, assistance with housing and transportation issues, senior services, employment services, referrals, English as a Second Language/Life Skills classes, and more.