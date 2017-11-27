$12,505,456 During Armenia Fund Telethon

GLENDALE—A total of $12,505,456 was raised in donations and pledges at the 20th annual Armenia Fund Telethon 2017 held under the slogan “Fruitful Artsakh” in Los Angeles.

The proceeds from the fundraising will be used to implement two major projects in Artsakh: drilling deep-water wells and installation of new irrigation water networks; and installation of solar power stations in the country.

The 2016 Armenia Fund telethon collected some $15.428.777, which benefited the rebuilding of war-ravaged communities in Artsakh, emergency and disaster preparedness for Armenia and Artsakh and the construction of homes for Artsakh families with multiple children.

The Telethon is held in Los Angeles every year. Over the 25 years of its activity, Armenia Fund has implemented more than 50,000 programs worth $350 million in Artsakh and Armenia through the support of nearly 700,000 donors.