ANCA Glendale to host community forum on affordable housing

GLENDALE—On Wednesday, November 29 the Armenian National Committee of America Glendale Chapter will host a Community Forum on Affordable Housing in Glendale, the first in a bi-monthly series of community forums. The Affordable Housing forum will take place at 7 p.m.at the Glendale Youth Center, located at 211 West Chestnut St. Glendale CA 91204.

The panel will include Glendale City Councilmember Zareh Sinanyan, Partner of Development at Carmel Partners Neils Cotter, Government Affairs Field Representative at California Association of REALTORS® Julie Tran, and Architectural Services at Domus Design Dr. Marco Brambilla. ANCA Glendale Board Member Ronnie Gharibian will moderate the discussion. Light refreshments will be served.

Discussion will focus on affordable housing options in Glendale and what plans City Council has to combat challenges associated with affordable housing. What affordable housing looks like from a developer’s perspective; what incentives exist or should exit to encourage developers, and what areas of cooperation can be fostered between public and private entities. As well as, an overview of housing in the state of California and how affordable housing in Glendale compares to neighboring cities.

Through the Community Forum Series, ANCA Glendale hopes to educate the community and engage in thoughtful discussion about issues that concern the Armenian American community, and the Glendale community at large.

The ANCA Glendale Chapter advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels. Log on for more information.