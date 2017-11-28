Portantino Hosts Workshop for Armenian Parents

Workshop Focuses on Communicating with Teens Outstanding Speakers and Personal Parental Observations Shared with Parents

GLENDALE—State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – La Cañada Flintridge) was joined by more than 40 Armenian parents at the Glendale Youth Center on November 17 for his “Communicating With Your Teen as an Armenian Parent” workshop.

Presenters Dr. Ilin Magran, Assistant Director of Student Support Services at Glendale Unified School District, and Lieutenant Lola Abrahamian from the Glendale Police Department discussed effective tools of communication, social media usage, bullying and drug use among teens. Parents engaged in conversation, sharing their own experiences and offered advice to one another. The Senator also shared some of his own observations as a father.

“As the father of a teenage daughter, I always feel there is more to learn about communicating with our kids. I was very happy to host an event for parents of teens with such amazing speakers. The discussion was very robust, honest and heart-wrenching. I’m looking forward to our next one,” commented Portantino.

Portantino, a strong advocate for education and our students, chairs the Budget Subcommittee on Education. Senator Portantino plans to hold similar workshops in the future to continue the conversation on helping parents and students better communicate with one another and keeping our youth out of harm’s way to ensure they have the necessary tools to succeed.

Sen. Portantino represents nearly 930,000 people in the 25th Senate District, which includes Altadena, Atwater Village, Bradbury, Burbank, Claremont, Duarte, Glendale, Glendora, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, Lake View Terrace, La Verne, Los Feliz, Monrovia, Montrose, Pasadena, San Dimas, San Marino, Shadow Hills, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, Sunland-Tujunga, and Upland.