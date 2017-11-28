Armenia Repatriates Body of Azerbaijani Soldier

YEREVAN—The body of an Azerbaijani soldier, which was found last week on a remote area near the Armenia-Azerbaijan border was returned to Azerbaijani Armed Forces on Tuesday, reported Armenia Defense Ministry.

Armenian border units discovered the body on November 23 in front of an Armenian combat position in the south-western section of the Armenian state border.

The transfer took place on the Yeraskh-Sadarak section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border by the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The soldier was an Azerbaijani Armed Forces captain who had fled his military unit after a crime was committed there.