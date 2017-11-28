Funeral Notice: Janette Khachikian

JANETTE KHACHIKIAN

Born on May 13, 1924

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and relative Janette Khachikian, which happened on Tuesday, November, 21, 2017.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2017, 10 a.m., at Noble Chapel in Cypress Lawn Cemetery (near San Francisco), 1370 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014.

She is survived by her:

Son, Fred Khachekian and Irene Missirian and family

Son, Vigan and Susan Kachikian and family

Daughter, Anna and Ara Bagdasarian

And all relatives and friends

A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services at Cypress Lawn Reception Room, 1370 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, 51 Commonwealth Ave., San Francisco, CA 94118.