Funeral Notice: John Noubar Ounjian

JOHN NOUBAR OUNJIAN

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather (medzbaba) John Noubar Ounjian on Saturday, November 25, 2017.

He will forever be in our hearts as he made an impact on everyone he touched.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at the Old North Church (Red Church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

It is the Family’s wish that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School.