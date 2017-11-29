ANCA-WR Endorses Luis Lopez for California State Assembly

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region announced Wednesday its endorsement of Luis Lopez for California’s State Assembly. The endorsement comes in the course of California’s 51st district special election, which is set to take place December 5.

“Luis Lopez has proven to be knowledgeable and compassionate about issues of importance to the Armenian-American community, and the ANCA-Western Region is proud to issue its endorsement of his candidacWe are confident that he will continue to be a strong voice for our concerns once he is elected to the California State Assembly, and we look forward to continuing our positive relationship with him,” stated ANCA-WR Chairperson Nora Hovsepian.

“Honoring the diversity of our communities and recognizing the struggles and contributions of immigrant families is a requirement of public service, especially at this moment in America. I am pleased to be judged worthy of endorsement by the ANCA-Western Region. And I am committed to working with all of my Armenian American sisters and brothers to build bridges of understanding and opportunity here in California through education, solidarity, just and humane public policy, and civic participation,” said Democrat for Assembly Luis Lopez.

Through the years, Lopez has developed a dependable relationship with members of the Armenian-American community including LA City Councilmember Paul Krekorian and Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian. He also was a reliant advocate for Glendale City Councilmember Zareh Sinanyan and School Boardmember Shant Sahakian during their respective races. Lopez also helped rally support for Ardashes “Ardy” Kassakhian’s bid for the State Assembly in 2016.

Lopez has affirmed his support for some of the most pressing Armenian-American issues including genocide recognition and recognition and support for the Republic of Artsakh.

Lopez, a Democrat with a track record of more than 15 years of service and leadership for the communities of Northeast Los Angeles, has devoted his career to ensuring all people have access to quality and affordable healthcare. He has been a leader for affordable housing, parks, and transportation in Los Angeles for over a decade.

Lopez has also worked to bring more immigrants into the electorate and elected office. Among other matters, environmental protection has always been a priority for Lopez as he’s been an advocate for smarter waste policies.

Born in East Los Angeles and raised in El Monte, he graduated from public schools and went on to earn degrees from Pomona College and Harvard UniversitHe currently works as the Director of Government Affairs at City of Hope in Duarte, California.

The 51st Assembly District includes Eagle Rock, Highland Park, Echo Park, Silver Lake, El Sereno, and Chinatown.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.