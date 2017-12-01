Sarkisian, Sahakian Discuss Combat Readiness of Armed Forces

STEPANEKERT—President Serzh Sarkisian on Friday traveled to Artsakh where he met his counterpart President Bako Sahakian to discuss recent developments in the Karabakh conflict resolution process and to evaluate military operations in the region.

The Artsakh presidential press service reported that the two leaders visited the Artsakh Defense Ministry where a meeting was held to discuss ongoing enhancement of the Defense Army’s combat readiness, military cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh. The meeting also assessed the current status of the Karabakh conflict resolution process.

Both sides emphasized the importance of cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh, especially when it came to the enhancement of the armed forces, which they qualified as the key guarantor and the bedrock of peace and stability in the region.

Sarkisian was accompanied to Artsakh by among others, Armenia’s Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan.