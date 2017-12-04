Funeral Notice: Mina Shirvanian

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mina Shirvanian. She was born July 29, 1928 in Iran and passed peacefully with her family by her side, in Glendale, California on December 1, 2017.

For over 60 years, Mina was a community leader and supporter of numerous Southern California organizations, including the Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Educational Foundation, Armenian National Committee, Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School, Armenian Relief Society, Adventist Health Glendale and was the first woman president of the Armenian (IranaHye) Society of Los Angeles. Mina was the co-founder of the Hollywood AYF Junior Soghomon Tehlirian chatper.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Avenue, Glendale. The internment will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Hollywood Hills, followed by the memorial luncheon at Glen Arden Club, 357 Arden Avenue, Glendale.

She is survived by Hacob Shirvanian, her husband of over 71 years, and her loving family:

Daughter: Alice and Vahak Petrossian

Son: Armen Shirvanian

Grandson and family: Chris, Melody, Christopher, Sebastian and Katherine Mina Petrossian

Grandson: Shant Petrossian

Sister-in-Law: Savey and Ralph Tufenkian

Brother-in-Law: Kosti and Marian Shirvanian

In-Law: Tania Petrossian and family

Nieces, nephews and relatives: Aykanian, Donoian, Gregory, Gordian, Hacopian, Hanessian, Kalemkiarian, Kurchian, Matevosian, Shirvanian, Tufenkian and Wolfe families

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ACF – Shirvanian Youth Center or the Armenian Educational Foundation.