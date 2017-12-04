Sarkisian, Sahakian Inspect ‘Made in Armenia’ Military Equipment

STEPANEKERT—President Serzh Sarkisian and Artsakh President Bako Sahakian on Monday visited the “Asparez” training center, where they inspected and became acquainted with mew military equipment that was produced in Armenia and has been put to use in combat.

The “Made in Armenia” equipment was showcased in military exercises that took place on Saturday in the southern section of Artsakh, where both Sarkisian and Sahakian observed the simulation of offensive and counter-offensive operations. The exercises involved 1,000 soldiers and dozens of tanks and heavy artillery equipment.

“I am grateful to you,” Sarkisian told the participating troops. “You have proved your skills with today’s exercises. Rest assured that you are thereby responding to those who want to take away our homeland and try to demonstrate their might and wrest something from us.”

“We can and we will defend our borders, we can and we will defend our homeland,” he said in a speech.

Also present at the military exercises were Armenia’s defense minister and top Army general, Vigen Sagsyan and Movses Hakobyan.

On Saturday the two Presidents attended the commissioning of a multi-apartment residential building for soldiers, as well as the openings of a newly built canteen and barracks at one of the military units. Sarkisian handed awards and certificates of recognition to the best officers, contract and conscript soldiers for dedicated and excellent in service.

“Strong defense calls for determination, due diligence and hard work, which can ultimately lead to high professionalism. Modern armed forces imply not only state-of-the-art armament, but also the ability to apply it at the right moment and to its full capacity. I am grateful to you for today’s drills which testified to your high efficiency,” he said

Upon arriving in Artsakh on Friday, Sarkisian met with top military brass in Artsakh and head briefings about the combat-readiness of the Artsakh Armed Forces.