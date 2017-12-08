ANCA-WR Endorses Tarkanian for U.S. Senate

GLENDALE – The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region announced Friday its endorsement of Danny Tarkanian, Republican candidate for the United States Senate from Nevada. Tarkanian will be facing incumbent Senator Dean Heller in the 2018 primary.

“As the grandson of Armenian Genocide survivors, Danny Tarkanian is committed to the cause for justice not just for his own family, but for all Armenians. Having him in the United States Senate will surely empower our community, and we look forward to working closely with him to achieve our common goals,” said ANCA-WR Chairperson Nora Hovsepian.

“I am honored and grateful to receive ANCA-WR’s endorsement and look forward to working with them during my campaign and after elected as the first American Armenian US Senator on issues of importance to our country and the Armenian-American community. As someone whose grandparents lived through the Genocide, I will be a strong voice for improving the bilateral relations between Armenia and the United States, and I will work tirelessly alongside ANCA-WR towards the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the United States government,” said Tarkanian.

A prominent businessman and son of renowned college basketball coach, the late Jerry Tarkanian who was honored at the ANCA-WR Gala Banquet in 2013 as the “People’s Champion” and Las Vegas City Council member Lois Tarkanian, Danny has proven to be a passionate advocate of Armenian American issues. In the past, the ANCA has endorsed Tarkanian as he narrowly lost his bid for Congress in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District in 2016.

Tarkanian, a candidate familiar to the political arena, has worked consistently to galvanize the support of the people of Nevada. He’s widely known in the state as a strong candidate.

“Danny Tarkanian and the Tarkanian Family have been great supporters of the Armenian community in Las Vegas. They have contributed not only with the proud legacy of Danny’s late father, Jerry Tarkanian, Las Vegas’ iconic and beloved UNLV basketball coach, but also with Lois’ dedication to our community including recounting of genocide stories she heard from Jerry’s surviving family at the Centennial Commemoration. Danny and his family are with the Armenian community every step of the way as major donors to the Armenian Genocide Monument in Clark County, a memorial plaque & tree at UNLV as a tribute to Armenian Genocide survivors and supporting every significant community event from Genocide commemoration, Independence Day celebrations & telethons in Las Vegas,” said ANCA Nevada co-chair Lenna Hovanessian.

Tarkanian is the founder of the non-profit Tarkanian Basketball Academy, an organization that helps at-risk youth develop basketball and life skills. He earned his bachelor’s degree at UNLV, and his law degree at the University of San Diego. He’s worked as a lawyer, served as assistant coach with his father in Division I basketball, and started his own real estate development firm. Danny and his wife, Amy, together have four children.

“Tarkanian, a Las Vegas native since age 12, has been a pillar and supporter of the Las Vegas-Armenian community. He and his dedicated wife, Amy Tarkanian, have always been present at our community events. Recently, in June 2015, Danny and his two daughters, Lois and Ava, visited Armenia for the first time and fell in love with Armenia’s nature and culture and reinvigorated their passion towards the Armenian-American community,” added ANCA Nevada co-chair Hera Armenian.

