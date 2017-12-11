Baku Promotes Ax-Murder Safarov

BAKU—Azerbaijani ax murderer Ramil Safarov was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel of his country’s armed forces, according to the Baku-based minval.az news agency.

While on a NATO-sponsored Partnership for Peace training outing in Hungary in 2004, Safarov brutally murdered an Armenian officer, Gurgen Margaryan with an ax, who was attending the same retreat.

He was tried and convicted by a Hungarian court, which sentenced him to life imprisonment.

In 2012, however, Safarov was extradited to Azebaijan, where he was welcomed as a national hero, with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev immediately granting him a pardon.

Recent revelations about the government of Azerbaijan hiding a $3 billion slush fund in shell companies to bribe European politicians, known as the “Azerbaijani Laundromat,” confirmed that around the same time as Safarov’s extradition to Baku, a high-level Hungarian official was paid $7 million through one of the shell companies.

At this rate, no one should be surprised if Safarov is one day named the commander of the Azerbaijani armed forces.