Artsakh Welcomes Honolulu-Stepanakert ‘Friendship City’ Effort

STEPANAKERT—Earlier this month, Honolulu City Council member Kimberly Marcos Pine expressed her and the city council’s intentions and efforts toward establishing a “friendship city” with Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh.

Artsakh’s foreign ministry welcomed the initiative with its press office saying: “The establishment of such relations will make a significant contribution to the development and expansion of the cooperation between Artsakh and the U.S. State of Hawaii.”

“Establishment of bilateral ties remains one of the priorities of our foreign policy agenda. The authorities of Artsakh will continue their efforts aimed at expanding the decentralized cooperation with foreign countries and implementing joint practical programs in different spheres,” added the statement.

Honolulu is the capital and the largest city of Hawaii. On March 29, 2016, the House of Representatives of the State of Hawaii adopted a resolution recognizing the Republic of Artsakh, and on April 20, 2016, the Honolulu County and City Council adopted another resolution in support of the continued efforts of the Republic of Artsakh and its authorities to guarantee the rights of the citizens of Artsakh.