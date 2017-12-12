ANCA Glendale Meets With Glendale Fire Chief

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America Glendale Chapter’s Chairman Artin Manoukian, and Community Outreach Director Margarita Baghdasaryan visited the Glendale Fire Department on November 21 and met with Glendale Fire Chief Gregory Fish and Public Safety Business Coordinator Anita Shandi.

The ANCA Glendale Chairman expressed his gratitude to Chief Fish and the entire fire department for putting their lives at risk in order to protect the lives and property of Glendale residents and surrounding areas. He also thanked Chief Fish for his valiant effort to promote diversity in the fire department.

Chief Fish discussed the importance of having a diverse fire department, which is essential to meet the needs of the community. Creative ways to recruit more Armenian Americans, as well as ways to promote firefighting as a career for Armenian American youth were also discussed.

The ANCA Glendale regularly meets with elected officials and department heads to discuss issues concerning the Armenian American and Glendale community at large.

The ANCA Glendale Chapter advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels. Log on to ancaglendale.org for more information.