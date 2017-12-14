Israeli Politicians Must Stop Using the Armenian Genocide Card

BY ARA KHACHATOURIAN
Every time the Turkish regime does something to anger Israel, the Jewish state’s politicians and members of parliament threaten Ankara with the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, furthering their cowardice as a nation that rose from the ashes of the Holocaust.
The latest such effort was voiced by the leader of Israel’s Yesh Atid party, Yair Lapid, who according to The Times of Israel, has said that his party will introduce a resolution in the Knesset, the Israeli legislature, to recognize the Armenian Genocide. This is a reaction to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling Israel a “terrorist state” that “kills children” after the Israeli government launched attacks against demonstrators protesting President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
The recognition of the Armenian Genocide has been discussed in the Knesset as a whole or in various legislative committees ad nauseam, yet always it has been blocked by the executive branch as being too risky as it would harm Tel Aviv’s relations with Ankara.
“Erdogan crossed the line,” said Lapid according to The Times of Israel. “Someone who denies the murder of hundreds of thousands of children in the Armenian genocide won’t lecture us. Someone who cooperated with Iran and Hezbollah in Syria, in a war which has left half a million dead, won’t lecture us.”
Lapid’s comments are true. After all this is what we, Armenians, have been saying for more than a century or after the rise of the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, ISIL or Daesh. So it begs the question: had Erdogan not called Israel a “terrorist state,” would Lapid and his Yesh Atid party have introduced legislation calling for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide? Or, would they have continued to be accomplices to Turkey’s crime and maintained their denial of the Armenian Genocide?
For a state that never misses an opportunity to remind the world of the horrors of the Holocaust, Israel has had a hard time reconciling its respect for human rights and the losses suffered by Jews with the fact of the Armenian Genocide.
A similar scenario played out in the United States where American Jewish organizations fervently pounded the pavement to whip members of Congress into rejecting any and all Genocide resolutions. Some of these organizations changed course and recognized the Genocide, albeit due to Ankara’s posturing toward Israel and because of the backlash from the Armenian-American community. It is worth noting that some of these Jewish groups continue their anti-Armenian lobbying, this time becoming mouthpieces for Azerbaijan and its despotic regime.
If the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Israel, which should have been a no-brainer, is contingent on Ankara’s whims, then, perhaps, Israeli lawmakers should abandon this effort and forever erase it from their agenda, since, evidently, the crime which served as a blueprint for Hitler to plan and execute the Holocaust does not warrant recognition by them unless Ankara, or more specifically, Erdogan angers the Jewish State.
Israel must recognize the Armenian Genocide not because it’s politically expedient, but because it is a historic fact. By not recognizing it, Israel continues to amplify its own hypocrisy by becoming complicit in its denial.
Armenian Genocide become a political soccer ball between Israeli and Turkish Government! Shame on them!
In turn Turkey will recognize the injustices done to the native Americans. There is no shortage of blame to smear around. Human evolution has been built on top of bones and skulls since the beginning of time. Everyone has skeletons in their closet.
what else is new- we must never answer the call to ISrael or their card on this -they are there for themselves as we should be 100%- we continue with out them- they do not care-they have their own agenda and program adn could care less on the survival scale as they are threatened everywhere
I Love and read every article he writes he is plain and simple , and this article explains his anger this is a good one bravo .
I was very disappointed to see the Armenian foreign minister Nalbandian visiting Israel a few weeks ago, where he met with Israeli government officials including Prime minister Netanyahu. He came across as begging them to recognize the Armenian Genocide and to curtail the arms sale to Azerbaijan. What a naive person he is! Not only didn’t he get anything out of the visit for Armenia, but he may have potentially jeopardized the friendly relationship with Iran which is on the hit list of Israel. Furthermore, why should we ask Israel to recognize the genocide when they have committed crimes against the Palestinians, taken their lands by force and continue to do so until today?
I always said: Israel will recognize the Armenian Genocide after Turkey’s recognition of the Genocide. Israel don’t like competition, they don’t want to compete the Holocaust with the Genocide, currently they are milking the world big time with the Holocaust.
Armenian Genocide is not a playing card to be used by you.
You are still today refusing to recognize our pains…
Shame on you and your genes…
You are not far from Turks with the same principles…
Killing and harming innocent Palestinian children
… Are asking for their rights in their lands …
You are not the original people but you invaded…
like barbaric Turks, who invaded Armenian highland,
A place you never been there …
You starting cutting their Olive trees
which you never implanted your hands…
and destroying their homes … you never build them …
Review your mistakes …and behave like humans,
Your barbarism are diagnosed in every place
You can never escape, covering them with your false flag…
Sylva~MD~POETRY
Being taken advantage of without any positive result for us is OUR naivety not smart Jews’ fault.
Hello,
Personally I do not see any thing wrong Isreali action , I think we should see positively , any thing we get we should take advantage , who knows may be some things come good. I don’t see any thing wrong. Just we should stay back ground and just watch , if Isreal this thinking is bad for Armenians , so what , if we don’t choose side like in Ottoman Empire , we be OKAY. yes , Isreal’s always action taken by them is profit is for them , lets watch , wait , be patience my follow Armenians.
Armenians do not have the luxury of demanding a moral stance for recognition of the Genocide. Unfortunately, insisting on a moral stance will get us nowhere. The recent turn of events works in our favor. We should embrace any Israeli politician that brings up the Genocide issue. Armenia is closely allied with Iran, who advocates wiping out Israel and her people. That is not a moral stance either. With Turkey and Azerbaijan wishing to wipe out Armenia and her people, Armenian leaders really have no choice. We should embrace the turn of events, not demand a moral stance. That is not how the world works.