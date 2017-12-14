Logo Design Contest Announced for Artsakh’s Movement’s 30th Anniversary

GLENDALE—The coordinating committee of the 30th Anniversary of Artsakh’s Liberation Movement, which is comprised of Glendale based community organizations, announced its decision to adopt a logo that is the winner of a design competition

The competition is open to any individual who can design a creative, innovative and professional logo recognizable and help promote Artsakh’s Liberation Movements 30th Anniversary.

Submissions will be accepted through December 28, 2017. Winners will be announced in via all Glendale based TV channels, websites, social media websites and by direct contact to the winners’ email accounts on 12/31/2017 . In order for your entry to be submitted and reviewed by our judges, all entries must be:

Submitted directly to 30thArtsakhISArmenia@gmail.com

Submitted in its original source file and

Submitted as a high resolution .pdf with 300 dpi or higher.

Logo Requirements

Professional: This logo may be featured on our website, our social media platforms and other mediums (stationary, pamphlets, t-shirts etc). As a result, while we want the logo to be eye-catching, it must still be legible in English & Armenian

Theme: Logo must promote the 30th anniversary of the Liberation of Artsakh’s movement. The tag line Artsakh IS Armenia must be included.

Color: There are no limitations and any colors may be used. However, logo must look good in color (if any) or black and white.

Integrity: Logos cannot contain copyrighted material. Logos must have been created and edited by the contestant(s). Logos may not include images or licensed images that have been previously published. Must be easily reproducible and scalable for large and small formatting.

The winner will receive an Artsakh Carpet in recognition & appreciation of his/her contribution. The Top 5 submitters will also win a certificate of recognition.

The Artsakh Liberation Movement 30th Anniversary Celebrations Coordinating Committee is a grouping of the following organizations:

Armenian American Council on Aging

Armenian Cultural Foundation – Glendale Chapter

Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale Chapter

Armenian Relief Society Glendale “Sepan” Chapter

Armenian Revolutionary Federation – Shant & Zavarian Badanegan Chapters

Armenian Youth Association of California

Armenian Youth Federation – Glendale Roupen Chapter

Chamlian Armenian School

Davitian – Mariamian Educational Foundation

Friends of New Julfa

Glendale Community College – Armenian Students Association

Hamazkayin Glendale “Hovannes Toumanian” Chapter

Homenetmen – Glendale “Ararat” Chapter

Jan Tavriz Compatriotic Union

Salmast Heritage Association

Society of Vasbouragan

St Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church

Urmia Hye Association