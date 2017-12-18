ANCA OC Continues Outreach to Elected Officials in Orange County

Meets with CA Assemblymembers Harper and Choi, Tustin Mayor Al Murray, and others

SANTA ANA, Calif.—Members of the Armenian National Committee of America Orange County chapter, as part of their ongoing outreach, met with elected officials during the past few weeks and attended various holiday events. Specifically, with California State Assembly members Matthew Harper (R-74) and Steven Choi (R-68) at their respective district office holiday parties, the Orange County Board of Supervisors’ holiday party and others.

Both Assemblymembers and their staff have close working relationships with the local ANCA chapter and the Armenian American community of Orange County. They have have been supportive of issues of concern to the community and readily make themselves available to discuss issues and attend community events. Both have announced their campaigns for re-election in 2018.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors passed a standing resolution last year commemorating the Armenian Genocide and held a special ceremony remembering the tragedy, and did so again this year. The Board has also been tremendously supportive of Armenian American issues and attends community events when possible.

Both Assemblymembers and their staff continue to have an open-door policy to discuss issues and are always ready to work with the community.

During the OC Board holiday party ANCA OC members once again this year had the opportunity to meet with and create closer ties with various local officials, something that has been the focus of the local chapter during the past two years.

In addition to political activism with such meetings and events, ANCA OC is currently preparing to screen the documentary film, Women of 1915 by Emmy award winning producer Bared Maronian to the Armenian American community, and will invite local officials to attend. The screening will take place Tuesday January 30, 2018. Details will be announced soon.

ANCA OC is the Orange County chapter of the Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region, and part of the most influential Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of activists and supporters, and activists throughout Orange County and affiliated organizations and institutions in the region, it advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of local and national issues.