ARS Hosts Successful Kicks-Off Reception in Anticipation of 2018 Gala

GLENDALE—The Armenian Relief Society of Western US is preparing for its major annual fundraising event by way of the ARS Gala, which will be held on Friday, February 9, 2018 at Taglyan Cultural Complex. Proceeds from the event will benefit the multitude of humanitarian programs operated by the region, including its Social Services division, local and international projects benefiting Armenia and Artsakh, educational programs, and more.

For this occasion, a kick-off reception was held on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at Glen Arden Club with the participation of a large number of ARS members, sponsors, and supporters. Welcoming remarks were delivered by Vicky Marashlian, Chairperson of the ARS Gala Organizing Committee.

On behalf of the ARS Regional Executive Board, Chairperson Silva Poladian addressed guests and explained the importance and objectives of the upcoming event. She encouraged those present to continue demonstrating their support toward the Armenian Relief Society and help the organization expand its reach. Stressing the humanitarian mission of the ARS, Chairperson Poladian affirmed that through the assistance of its supporters, the ARS would be able to further its programs and activities in Armenia, Artsakh, Javakhk, and the Diaspora.

Thereafter, Jasik Jarahian, General Manager of the ARS Regional Headquarters, enthusiastically began encouraging table sales to help ensure the success of the Gala.

Tickets for the ARS Gala 2018 are $125 per person and candle lighting sponsorships are available for $1,000. To purchase tickets and/or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please contact the ARS Regional Headquarters at (818) 500-1343 or office@arswestusa.org.

The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, established in 1984 and with regional headquarters in Glendale, CA, has 26 chapters and more than 1,200 members in four western states. The ARS operates a Social Services Division and Child, Youth, and Family Guidance Center, one-day schools, and funds numerous youth programs, scholarships, and relief efforts. For additional information, visit www.arswestusa.org or call (818) 500-1343.