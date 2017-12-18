ARS Social Services Initiates ‘Adopt-A-Family’ Holiday Program

GLENDALE—The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, Social Services has embarked on an “Adopt-A-Family” initiative this holiday season, inviting community members to help create a memorable holiday for families in need by gifting necessities, including food, clothing, household items, and gift cards to major shopping retailers.

Donors interested in participating in the program will be matched with a local family in need with a wish list of items. “ARS Social Services continues to witness a high demand from low-income families with limited financial means, who are struggling to provide the most basic necessities for themselves and their loved ones, and seek assistance from our organization,” states Director of Operations Talar Aintablian. With numerous families overwhelmed to make ends meet, the effort will certainly help ensure that they enjoy a happy holiday season.

The program will allow participating individuals to directly engage in helping families experience the holiday season that they may not be able to afford otherwise. Considered a season of giving, ARS Social Services is hopeful that the community response to this effort will be wide-spread and benefit as many families as possible in the community. To Adopt-A-Family and/or receive additional information, contact Talar Aintablian at (818) 241-7533 x101 or email socialservices@arswestusa.org.

Tax deductible donations toward this cause can also be made by sending checks payable to ARS Social Services to 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202.

ARS Social Services is committed to providing comprehensive social services to low-moderate individuals and families through four offices located in Glendale, Pasadena, Hollywood, and North Hollywood. Services include case management, completion of forms, assistance with housing and transportation issues, senior services, employment services, referrals, English as a Second Language/Life Skills classes, emergency assistance, and more. ARS Social Services can be reached at (818) 241-7533 or socialservices@arswestusa.org.