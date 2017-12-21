Anahid Baghdadlian Ohanesian to Host Prelate’s New Year And Christmas Dinner

LA CRESCENTA—Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, the Religious and Executive Councils, and Ladies Auxiliary announced that Anahid Baghdadlian Ohanesian will host the Prelate’s New Year and Christmas Dinner, which will take place on Saturday, January 6 at Holy Cross Cathedral’s “Bagramian” Hall in Montebello.

The highly anticipated and beloved event, which has been held annually for over twenty years, unites the Prelacy family and community under one roof to collectively celebrate the Birth and Theophany of our Lord Jesus Christ and exchange well wishes for the New Year.

The Prelate blessed and commended Ohanesian for her continued generosity and most valuable support. Ohanesian, along with her late husband Gaidzag, has previously hosted the dinner, and has contributed greatly to the various endeavors of the Prelacy and the Catholicosate of the Holy See of Cilicia. In appreciation for their support and solidarity, Gaidzag was honored with the Western Prelacy “St. Dertad” medal and Anahid with the “St. Ashkhen” medal.