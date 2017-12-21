Prelate of Aleppo Visits Western Diocese, Armenian Schools

BURBANK—On Friday, December 15, Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate, and Archbishop Shahan Sarkissian, Prelate of Aleppo, accompanied by Very Rev. Fr. Torkom Donoyan, Vicar General, paid a courtesy visit to the Western Diocese for a meeting with Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian.

Archbishop Sarkissian reported on the current situation in Aleppo as well as current and future recovery and rebuilding efforts.

The clergy wished Archbishop Sarkissian continued success in his mission and expressed their solidarity to the Syrian-Armenian community’s revival.

Prelate Of Aleppo Visits Western Prelacy Schools

Archbishop Sarkissian, had the opportunity to visit a couple of Prelacy Schools. On Thursday, December 14, and on Friday, December 15, Prelate Mardirossian and Archbishop Sarkissian visited Rose and Alex Pilibos and Vahan and Anoush Chamlian Schools respectively, accompanied by Very Rev. Fr. Torkom Donoyan and Syrian Armenian Relief Fund (SARF) Chairman Mr. Raffi Kendirjian.

During the visits, Archbishop Sarkissian conveyed to the students the brotherly love and appreciation of their fellow students in Syria for their support and solidarity over the years. His Eminence invited the youth to keep their fellow students in their thoughts and prayers.

Through prayers, songs, and speeches, the students expressed their continued love and support for their brethren in Syria.

The Prelate welcomed the visit of Archbishop Sarkissian and commended Prelacy Schools for the moral and financial support they have demonstrated to the Armenian community of Syria. Sarkisian noted that students in Aleppo especially experienced untold struggles in the past six years but they persevered and did not lose faith or hope thanks to the support of their parents, teachers, and community leaders as well as to the collective support of the Armenian nation.