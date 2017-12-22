Funeral Notice: Knar Eyvazoff

KNAR EYVAZOFF

Born on October 3, 1941, Tehran, Iran

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, relative, and friend Knar Eyvazoff on Monday, December 18, 2017.

Knar was the dedicated accountant for St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, Richard Tufenkian Preschool, and Chamlian Armenian School for over 25 years.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 27th, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale followed by the interment at Glendale Forest Lawn Cemetery.

She is survived by:

Husband, Rouben Eyvazoff

Son, Emil Eyvazoff and his wife, Linda

Daughter, Annie Ouzounian and her husband, Craig

Grandchildren, Audrey, Ivan, Maddy, and Nicole

Sisters, Bella and Margo Petrossian

Niece, Anabel Margosian and her son, Eric

Nephew, Hrand Avakemian, his wife, Linda, and their two daughters, Alena & Amanda

In-Laws, George & Shirley Ouzounian and Andranik & Emma Asadorian

A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services at Impressions Banquet Hall, 212 N. Orange Street in Glendale.

In-lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Richard Tufenkian Preschool or online.