Rare Photos from Battle of Musa Dagh Unocovered

YEREVAN—The Armenian Genocide Museum Institute announced the discovery of 25 never-before-seen photographs depicting the battle of Musa Dagh.

According to Hayk Demoyan, the former director of the museum, the pictures depict the evacuation of the peaceful Armenian population on to French warships, their rush to board the boats as well as other scenes.

Demoyan posted the information on his Facebook page and said that the photographs were taken in September 1915 by an officer of the French Navy.

The Museum plans to exhibit the photos in April of next year.