Armenian Genocide Educators to be Honored at ANCA-WR Luncheon

LOS ANGELES—The second Armenian Genocide Education Award Luncheon organized by the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region Education Committee is slated for Saturday, February 24 at 11 a.m. at DeLuxe banquet hall in Burbank.

The Luncheon will celebrate and honor K-12 educators from public schools who have shown a true commitment to the teaching the Armenian Genocide as a fact and to prevent recurrences of further Genocides.

“Based on popular demand, the ANCA Education Committee will be hosting the Educator Awards Luncheon again this year.” noted ANCA-WR Education Chair Alice Petrossian. “It is with great pride that the ANCA-WR Education Committee will continue to celebrate public school educators who have and will go the extra mile to help students understand the important role of the Armenian Genocide in history, because genocide not taught will be repeated, and continues right before our very eyes today,” she added.

The ANCA-WR Education Committee is seeking to find educators in all areas of education, who have been committed to teach and spread awareness about the Armenian Genocide. Nominations may be submitted online before the January 19, 2018 deadline.

“Community members are invited to this event to show their appreciation, celebrate and honor educators for their dedication to teaching about the Armenian Genocide,” stated ANCA-WR Education Committee member Sarine Boyadjian.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available online. The ANCA-WR spokesperson urged people to reserve tickets immediately as last year this event was sold out early. For additional information, visit ANCAWR.org or call (818) 500-1918.

California State Superintendent Tom Torlakson and the State Board of Education have categorized Armenian Genocide education as both a critical and necessary part of the history curriculum. The 2016 California State History-Social Science Framework also guides educators to teach about the Armenian Genocide.

