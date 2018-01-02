Acknowledgement

In memory of their mother and in lieu of the Fortieth-Day memorial service, the family of Janette Khachikian (Fred Khachekian and Irene Missirian; Vigan and Susan Kachekian; Anna and Ara Bagdasarian) is making a donation to:
Ararat Home, In Memory of Janette Khachikian
15105 Mission Hills Rd., Mission Hills, CA 91345
The family also would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern, and kindness shown to them during this time of bereavement.
