Funeral Notice: Mendouhi Medy Mardirossian

MENDOUHI MEDY MARDIROSSIAN

(Born October 12, 1925, Burgas, Bulgaria)

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother Mendouhi Medy Mardirossian, which took place Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 1:20 pm.

She was former Los Angeles Representative of ANCHA (American National Committee to Aid Homeless Armenians). Later she became Vice President of ANCHA.

Funeral Arrangement and Viewing Service will be held on Thursday January 4 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, California 91204. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, California 90068.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Victor Mardirossian

Daughter and Son in-law, Louise Mardirossian and Dennis Gill and grandchildren Tiffany and Ethan Gill,

Sister, Araxy Berberian and family Der Sdepanian family (Mexico and USA), Alian, Adamian, Petrosyan, Pashayan, Shahinian (Australia), Basmajian (France), Kerian, Kapamajian, Karahanian (Chile) families, many relatives and friends.

A memorial luncheon will be served at 4:30 p.m. at Impression Banquet Hall, 212 N Orange Street Glendale, CA 91203.