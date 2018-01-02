Funeral Notice: Haroutioun Der-Parseghian

HAROUTIOUN DER-PARSEGHIAN
May 15, 1935 – December 25, 2017
It is with a deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, brother, uncle cousin and friend, Haroutioun Der-Parseghian, which occurred on December 25, 2017.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at St. Mary’s Armenian Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles.
He is survived by:
Children: Mary Der-Parseghian and Hagop Der-Parseghian
Brother: Hagop Der-Parseghian and family
Sisters: Araksi Boghossian and Family
Maro Vakhordjian and Family
Norik Bezikian & Family
Jirair Bezikian & Family
Hagop Bezikian & Family
A memorial luncheon will be served at 2:30 p.m. at Phoenicia Restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.
You were an unforgettable father, brother, uncle, cousin, and a friend to so many. Our hearts are broken and we will always love you Dad!
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.