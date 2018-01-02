Funeral Notice: Haroutioun Der-Parseghian

HAROUTIOUN DER-PARSEGHIAN

May 15, 1935 – December 25, 2017

It is with a deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, brother, uncle cousin and friend, Haroutioun Der-Parseghian, which occurred on December 25, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at St. Mary’s Armenian Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles.

He is survived by:

Children: Mary Der-Parseghian and Hagop Der-Parseghian

Brother: Hagop Der-Parseghian and family

Sisters: Araksi Boghossian and Family

Maro Vakhordjian and Family

Norik Bezikian & Family

Jirair Bezikian & Family

Hagop Bezikian & Family

A memorial luncheon will be served at 2:30 p.m. at Phoenicia Restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.

You were an unforgettable father, brother, uncle, cousin, and a friend to so many. Our hearts are broken and we will always love you Dad!