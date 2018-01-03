Memorial Service: Mina Shirvanian

A forty-day memorial service will be held for Mina Shirvanian on Wednesday, January 10, 2017 3:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Hacob Shirvanian
Daughter, Alice and Vahak Petrossian
Son, Armen Shirvanian
Grandson and family, Chris, Melody, Christopher, Sebastian and Katherine Mina Petrossian
Grandson, Shant Petrossian
Sister-in-Law, Savey and Ralph Tufenkian
Brother-in-Law, Kosti and Marian Shirvanian
In-Law, Tania Petrossian and family
Nieces, nephews and relatives, Aykanian, Donoian, Gregory, Gordian, Hacopian, Hanessian, Kalemkiarian, Kurchian, Matevosian, Shirvanian, Tufenkian and Wolfe families
A memorial reception will follow at the “Armenak Der Bedrossian” church hall.
In her memory, donations can be made to the ACF – Shirvanian Youth Center or the Armenian Educational Foundation.
