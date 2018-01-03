Memorial Service: Mina Shirvanian

A forty-day memorial service will be held for Mina Shirvanian on Wednesday, January 10, 2017 3:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Hacob Shirvanian

Daughter, Alice and Vahak Petrossian

Son, Armen Shirvanian

Grandson and family, Chris, Melody, Christopher, Sebastian and Katherine Mina Petrossian

Grandson, Shant Petrossian

Sister-in-Law, Savey and Ralph Tufenkian

Brother-in-Law, Kosti and Marian Shirvanian

In-Law, Tania Petrossian and family

Nieces, nephews and relatives, Aykanian, Donoian, Gregory, Gordian, Hacopian, Hanessian, Kalemkiarian, Kurchian, Matevosian, Shirvanian, Tufenkian and Wolfe families

A memorial reception will follow at the “Armenak Der Bedrossian” church hall.

In her memory, donations can be made to the ACF – Shirvanian Youth Center or the Armenian Educational Foundation.