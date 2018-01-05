February 10 Gala to Honor the Legacy of ANCHA’s George Mardikian

MONTEBELLO—The Armenian Displaced Persons (DP) Community reunites to honor the legacy of George Mardikian, a founder of the American National Committee to Aid Homeless Armenians (ANCHA), with a Gala Event on February 10 at Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Cathedral’s Bagramian Hall. Festivities will begin at 6:00pm!

“It is our pleasure to honor such a great humanitarian who was so instrumental and generous in ensuring the safe arrival of our DPs to America,” said Goharik Gabriel, Chairperson of the Committee to Honor the Legacy of George Mardikian.

A statue honoring George Mardikian, through the initiation and efforts of community member Haig Kelegian, will be unveiled in a special ceremony at the Gala.

An estimated 25,000 Armenians were brought by ANCHA from Europe, the Middle East and even China to the United States from the 1940’s to the 1980’s.

Mr. Mardikian was a major force in bringing thousands of Russian-Armenian “DP’s” to the United States from Germany after World War II. Among these “DP’s” brought by ANCHA were the founders of Armenian Mesrobian School, which the Gala will benefit.

“Mesrobian School is the crown jewel of the ‘DP’ community’s achievements and we are proud to be joining in this effort to honor Mr. Mardikian’s legacy and all those who helped plant the roots of the community that is flourishing today,” shared Armenian Mesrobian School Principal David Ghoogasian (Class of ‘82).

The DP community is an integral part of the Armenian community. You can see their lasting contributions today through the Holy Cross Church, the Mesrobian School community, the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument, Bagramian Hall, and Tumanjian Hall, among other places. In fact, inescapably, the Chairperson of the Gala herself is a DP, and the Mesrobian School Principal, the entertainment, the MC, and even the caterer for the evening are all descendants of DPs!

The Gala will be preceded by a social hour and cocktail reception starting at 6:00PM. Dinner, music, dancing, and celebrations will start at 7:00PM and feature Master of Ceremonies David Mosikian and the evening’s entertainment, the Hosharian Band.

For more information and tickets, contact the school office at 562.699.2057, Goharik Gabriel at 323.440.7297, Lussy Garboushian at 562.201.1670, or by emailing info@mesrobian.org. Please RSVP no later than January 28.

Follow the Mesrobian Facebook Page and the Gala Event Page for latest updates.

Armenian Mesrobian School, established in 1965, is fully accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and has Ron and Goharik Gabriel Preschool (which serves students 2-5 years old), Elementary, Middle School and a college preparatory High School on the same campus. A major convenience for parents who may have children at multiple ages, Mesrobian offers a unique perspective and opportunity for students, teachers, and parents to grow together, and for students to get the attention and nurturing they need to be successful in school and in life. The High School curriculum is certified to the University of California. Mesrobian’s Alumni Network and Mentorship Program connects students with over five decades of alumni who have distinguished themselves in fields as diverse as education, science, business, medicine, music, law, dentistry, chiropractic, politics, art, marketing, engineering, veterinary medicine, and psychology.