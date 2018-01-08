Karabakh Soldier Killed by Azerbaijan Sniper Fire

STEPANAKERT—Azerbaijani sniper fire resulted in the death of Artsakh Armed Forces soldier Vache Chilingaryan, 19, who became the first casualty of 2018 due to Baku’s continued aggression and military hostility.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry reported that Chilingaryan was killed at the northeastern border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan at 1:20 p.m. local time on Sunday.

During an operation to aid Chilingaryan, two soldiers were also wounded from Azerbaijani sniper fire.

“The fact is that the serviceman has been shot dead by a sniper. The commander who rushed to help the soldier was also wounded in the firing. The vehicle of the operative group that was dispatched to the site to examine the reasons of the incident also came under fire. Another soldier was wounded here,” reported Movses Hakobyan the Chief of Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces.

Noticing what had occurred, Senior Lieutenant Yuri Musinyan and contract soldier, driver David Vanyan, rushed to Chilingaryan’s assistance. But they, too, sustained gunshot wounds from the shots fired by the Azerbaijanis. They were taken to the military hospital, and their injuries are not life-threatening, said Hakobyan.

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian awarded Chilingaryan with the “For Service in Battle” medal for bravery shown during the defense of Artsakh.