Armenian Educational Foundation Hosts Scholarship Reception in Yerevan

GLENDALE—October is an exciting and inspiring month for members of the Armenian Educational Foundation. The Foundation’s members and Directors travel to Armenia to meet with AEF scholarship recipients and to assess the progress of all AEF programs in Armenia and Artsakh.

On October 9, 2017 over 300 people gathered at the Meridian Convention Center banquet hall in Yerevan, including 235 university scholarship recipients, recent graduates, AEF members, supporters, scholarship sponsors who had traveled to Armenia, and local community leaders, to spend an evening acknowledging and celebrating students’ achievements.

In their turn the students expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the members of the AEF for their commitment to education and the advancement of young people in Armenia.

There was real emotional pride among all attendees, when over 40 veterans, whose education was interrupted due to their obligation to serve in the military of Armenia and Artsakh; had returned to continue and complete their education under the AEF scholarship program.

The veterans were invited to the stage and received a standing ovation.

This exhilarating event inspired pride in everyone and forged hope for the future of Armenia. Especially joyous was the presence of the first AEF grandchild – perhaps a future scholarship recipient – born a few months earlier to both former AEF scholarship recipients, who met while performing the required volunteering work, fell in love and married.

“We are one big family, bonded to each other forever,” said Armine Haroyan, AEF Executive Director in Yerevan. She added, “Our office is like a home, always open to students who need help, guidance and direction.”

Speaking on behalf of the students, Hamlet Khenkoyan, a third year scholarship recipient said, “We all feel a deep sense of belonging and gratitude. We are indebted to AEF supporters for their immeasurable care and the difference they make in our lives.”

AEF Board President, Vahe Hacopian, in his remarks expressed AEF’s appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Gagik Grigoryan, owner of the Meridian Convention Center, who had provided the banquet hall to AEF at no cost, and to Mr. & Mrs. Shahen and Aida Nazaryan, who had sponsored the food and refreshments for the evening. He also thanked the Yerevan Scholarship Committee, AEF Executive Director in Armenia, and all scholarship sponsors who contributed to the immense success of the AEF scholarship program.

To learn more about AEF, to apply or sponsor an educational scholarship, or to support the organization by becoming a member, please visit www.aefweb.org.