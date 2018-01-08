Christmas Service Held At Glendale Memorial Hospital

GLENDALE—On Friday, January 5, the feast of the Nativity and Epiphany of Jesus Christ was celebrated at Glendale Memorial Hospital with a prayer service and the blessing of water. On behalf of Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, the Prelacy’s Vicar-General Very Rev. Fr. Torkom Donoyan, conducted the service. He was accompanied and assisted by Archpriest Fr. Gomidas Torossian, Rev. Fr. Ardak Demirjian, Rev. Fr. Movses Shannakian, and Deacon Raffi Keshishian.

Among the guests in attendance were State Senator Anthony Portantino, Glendale Mayor Vartan Gharpetian and Council members, Glendale Police Chief Robert Castro, Glendale Fire Chief Greg Fish, Congressman Adam Schiff’s representative, and hospital administrators and staff.

Chaplain Cassie McCarty greeted the guests and thanked the clergy for once again visiting and spreading the joy of Christmas, after which Senator Portantino conveyed his well wishes.

Fr. Torkom spoke on the start of a new year and the Birth of our Lord as a time of renewal, and explained the meaning behind the blessing of water, and wished for Christ’s peace, light, and love, to shine in the world and bring healing and harmony for all.

The Blessing of the Home service and blessing of water ceremony followed, after which attendees received blessed water and prayer books.

Afterward, clergy blessed a newborn and presented a prayer book to the new parents.