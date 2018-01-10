Armenian Medical Society Awards Scholarships at Mentorship Night

Dr. Tachdjian with the AAMS Professional Mentors Aline Pogharian receiving the Haykoush Ajdaharian Memorial Scholarship Lina Acopians receiving the Dr. Norick Bogossian Memorial Scholarship Armen Zeitjian receiving the Leon Nahabedian Memorial Scholarship

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Medical Society held its Annual Mentorship Program on December 27. The Mentorship program is an AAMS project that unites our healthcare partners with burgeoning medical professionals who are looking towards a future in the field of healthcare.

This exciting endeavor is geared towards strengthening the healthcare industry by developing and supporting the best and brightest young medical professionals. Our organization is the bridge that unites our healthcare professionals with the medical professionals of the future.

“I had an amazing time and got to meet many incredible individuals each representing our Armenian heritage in the brightest light. Also got to reunite and catch up with old friends from UCLA, which was such a pleasant surprise! The night really carried a special aura by incorporating so many like-minded individuals sharing parallel passions within the intricate field of medicine, but most importantly all of whom possess the same roots. Those Armenian roots establish strength and provide the exact reason why the relationships formed between all the mentors and mentees will last for many years to come. Thank you again” said Christopher Chamanadjian, Medical Student.

AAMS created the Mentorship Program as a platform for our professionals in the healthcare field to meet, foster, and develop the skills of medical and pre-medical professionals headed toward various specialties. “I’m on various committees and boards. Why WOULDN’T I do the same for the AAMS?” said AAMS member Arthur Ohannessian MD, UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, Family Medicine Clerkship Site Director. This program helps the AAMS pave the road for much-needed skillset building and career opportunities, while giving our members the opportunity to meet and potentially recruit young healthcare professionals at a pivotal time in their careers.

President and Founder of the AAMS mentorship program Raffi Tachdjian, MD, MPH assistant professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at UCLA School of Medicine had this to say: “we are very proud of the students and trainees we are developing and supporting with the hopes of creating top notch future colleagues in the field of medicine and allied healthcare.”

AAMS Scholarship Program

Each year, the Armenian American Medical Society also awards scholarships to qualified Armenian students enrolled in various healthcare education programs in the fields of medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing and allied health. The scholarships provided will support these deserving students who not only strive to be excellent healthcare professionals but also active community members and humanistic healthcare professionals.

2017 Scholarship Recipients

Lina Acopians a third year medical student at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in Middletown. Her ultimate goal is to return to the Los Angeles area and pursue a residency in Internal Medicine. She received the Dr. Norick Bogossian Memorial Scholarship.

Lyolya Hovhannisyan a second year medical student at the David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA. Her goal is to complete a dual residence in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. She received the AAMS Scolarship.

Mary Kiledjian is a 2nd year student at Rutgers School of Dental Medicine. After graduating dental school as a D.M.D. she plans on specializing in orthodontics. She received the Dr. Vahan Ananian Memorial Scholarship.

Aline Pogharian, is of Armenian and Italian descent. She is planning to have dual enrollment in Glendale Community College’s RN program while working towards a BSN through a collaborative program at Azusa Pacific University. She received the Haykoush Ajdaharian Memorial Scholarship.

Armen Zeitjian is currently a first year medical student at Wayne State University School of Medicine. Armen received the Leon Nahabedian Memorial Scholarship.

The AAMS is the largest Armenian medical society in the Diaspora. Our mission is to promote health services, education and professional growth.