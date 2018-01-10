‘Creation of Universe: and Eve. Where is Adam?’ A New Exhibit at Fresno Armenian Museum

FRESNO—Meet noted artist Lucy Janjigian on the opening night reception of “Creation of the Universe: and Eve. Where is Adam?” which will take place on Friday, January 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Armenian Museum of Fresno.

“Painting is my Passion,” says Lucy Janjigian, a widely traveled and noted Jerusalem-born painter and sculptor whose main focus is on Biblical themes and the trials and tribulations of humanity. She has had numerous commissions and exhibited extensively throughout the United States, Middle East and Europe. Her artwork is on display in private collections and institutions.

“I paint in thematic series, subjects that intrigue me – that I am emotionally touched by, such as the beauty of nature and the plight of humanity,” adds Janjigian.

More thanr 50 of her painting will be on display during the exhibition, showcasing several series, including Creation, The story of Eve, On the Edge, Abstracts, Travel, and Landscapes-Seascapes.

Creatively designed, her abstract works have been inspired by nature and her travels. Artspeak critic Sean Simon has compared her paintings to those of Kathie Kolowitz, Max Beckman and Jose Clemente Orozco. The strength of her expressionistic and cubistic technique as well as her vividly contrasting colors heightens the starkness of her graphic power.

Listed in “Who’s Who in American Art,” Lucy’s works hang in numerous public, private and corporate collections. Her paintings illustrate a narrative dialogue and bare her inner soul.

Lucy’s love of painting combined with her many years of Bible study resulted in these three series of paintings that reflect her Christian faith: “Journey to Resurrection,” “Biblical Parallels” and “The Story of Two Women / From Guilt to Redemption.”

When asked about her inspiration Lucy said: “My paintings are an expression of my deep faith that has developed through many years of Bible study, and the result of attending Anglican Mission Schools throughout my growing years in Jerusalem.”

The series many find most emotionally stirring is the one most personal to her, “Uprooted” created in 1985, which is based on tragedies and hardships experienced by her family and friends during The Armenian Genocide.

Four of her series have been professionally produced into videos complete with narration by artist over dramatic music based on the paintings. One of them, “The Story of Two Women / From Guilt to Redemption” a 20 min narrative will be presented during the opening night reception.

The exhibition is open and free to the public. Her artworks will be on display through June 2018 at the Armenian Museum of Fresno Exhibition Hall, Housed at the University of California Center located on 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93710. For details you may call: 559 224 1001, or visit www.armof.org.