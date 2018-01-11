Fresno’s Keyan School to Host ‘Crab Feed’

FRESNO—The Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School announced that it will be hosting its 15th annual “Crab Feed: on February 3 at the Holy Trinity Church Social Hall.

The Annual Crab Feed is one of the major fund-raisers for the school. The evening includes an all-you-can-eat crab dinner, a spirited live and silent auction, full bar, appetizers and desserts, and music.

The funds generated from this event help support financial aid programs, offset general operating costs and also support many of the activities our students are involved in throughout the academic year.

CKACS is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and the National Association for the Education of Young Children.