Armenia’s New President to be Elected on March 2

YEREVAN—Armenia’s new constitution stipulates that the National Assembly elect a president, a position that is more symbolic than the prime minister who will be the head of state as Armenia moves toward a parliamentary form of government. On Monday it was announced that the election of the president will take place on March 2.

Vahram Baghdasaryan, Head of the National Assembly’s Republican faction told reporters on Monday that his ruling Republican Party of Armenia is expected to discuss candidates as early as this week.

Baghdasaryan added that the newly-elected president should be popular among the public and meet certain criteria.

“There are such people in our country, but you will not hear their names now, as no discussions have been held,” the lawmaker said.

He said names will be revealed after discussions this week and added that the public will be kept informed.

President Serzh Sarkisian is not eligible to assume the role of president as per the constitution he will be termed out.