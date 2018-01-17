Funeral Notice: Arevi Manoukian

AREVI MANOUKIAN

Born on June 26, 1933

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Arevi Manoukian on Friday, January 12, 2018.

Her love and devotion will be an example for us for the rest of our days. We take solace that her last recollections were of spending time with those she loved during recent holidays. May she find rest and joy in the Lord’s presence.

Funeral Services followed by internment will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 9 a.m. at the Old North Church in Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her;

Daughter, Loudmilla and Garegin Verdanessian

Son, Leonard and Marina Manoukian

Grandchildren, Artin, Nyree, Armand and Alex, and great grandchild Ari,

Sister, Arax Peerali, her children and their families,

Brother, Johnny and Lidoush Avanessian, their children and their families,

Nieces, Ojeni Sammis and Hermine Panossian and families

Nephews, Harout Panossian and Hamlet Panossian and families

And all relatives and friends

A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services at 3751 San Augustine Drive, Glendale, CA 91206.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Home of Los Angeles.