ANCA-Pasadena Chapter Hosts Annual Holiday Reception

PASADENA—The Pasadena chapter of the Armenian National Committee of America, started off the year with its traditional annual Holiday Reception on Thursday, January 11, with a capacity crowd at the Pasadena Armenian Center. In attendance were city and state officials, supporters, friends, and prominent members of the Armenian American community.

The reception’s event coordinator, Garin Kevoian, delivered the welcoming remarks before introducing the evening’s Mistress of Ceremonies, ANCA-Pasadena Chapter board member, Shoghig Yepremian.

Yepremian introduced the dignitaries and guests and thanked everyone for their unwavering support of the Armenian American Community of Pasadena. In retrospect, Yepremian highlighted the enormous amount of work that was carried out by the ANCA Board Members in the past year and went on to congratulate the ANCA-Pasadena Chapter Board for its persistent hard work and diligence in looking out for the best interests of the Armenian American community of Pasadena.

“The ANCA-Pasadena Chapter continues to make strides and leads the way as an example through its prominence in the Armenian American Community and the great long standing relationship it has always had with the City of Pasadena,” said Board Member and Pasadena City Human Relations Commissioner, Dr. Emma Oshagan.

During the program, Yepremian introduced outgoing ANCA-Pasadena Chapter Chairperson, Boghos Patatian, whose message was one of encouragement of the great work the ANCA had done the past year. Patatian concluded his message by introducing the chapter’s newly appointed chairperson, Donig L. Donabedian.

The guests of the ANCA in attendance included U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu’s Representative, Shannon Louis; California State Senator, Anthony Portantino’s District Representative, Arda Tchakian; Assistant Field Representative to LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Christian Daly; City of Pasadena Mayor, the Hon. Terry Tornek; Vice-Mayor John J. Kennedy (District 3); Councilmember Tyrone Hampton (District 1); Councilmember Margaret McAustin (District 2); Councilmember Gene Masuda (District 4); City of Sierra Madre Councilmember, John Harabedian; La Crescenta Town Council President, Harry Leon; Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) Board of Education President, Dr. Roy Boulghourjian; PUSD Board of Education Member, Michelle Richardson Bailey; Pasadena Public Works Director, Ara Maloyan; Pasadena City Treasurer Vic Erganian; Pasadena Chief of Police, Phillip Sanchez; Pasadena City Human Relations Commissioner and ANCA, Pasadena Chapter Board Member, Dr. Emma Oshagan; Marshall Fundamental High School Principal, Dr. Mark Anderson; PUSD Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Marisa Sarian; Armenian National Committee of America Chairman, Raffi H. Hamparian; ANCA-Western Region Board Member, Raffi Kassabian; Pasadena Armenian Cultural Foundation Chairperson, Arman Baghdoyan; Reverend Fr. Boghos Baltayan of Saint Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church; Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial (PAGMC) Chairperson Shoghig Yepremian; Armenian Relief Society Chairperson, Taleen Hindoyan, PAPAC Representatives; P.C.C. Armenian Student Association member Brittney M. Salinas.

The ANCA-Pasadena Chapter Board promised to continue its ongoing mission to lead the community in the right direction in the year ahead as it has in the past, and see to it that the Armenian American community preserves its ability to always be in good stead, thriving, and unhindered.

The ANCA–Pasadena Chapter would like to thank Leon Café and Vrej Pastry for providing the delicious fare, Patille Dance Studio and Marshall Fundamental High School Jazz Band for providing the evening’s wonderful entertainment, and Garin Kevoian for a tremendous job as event coordinator.

Our special gratitude goes out to U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu for presenting the ANCA, Pasadena Chapter with a Certificate of Recognition.