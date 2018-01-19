Stepanakert Welcomes Pallone Bill on U.S.-Artsakh Ties

STEPANAKERT—The Republic of Artsakh welcomed a resolution proposed by Congressman Frank Pallone, which urges the Congress to break down artificial barriers to unrestricted travel and open communication between the United States and Artsakh.

“We welcome the resolution proposed by Congressman Frank Pallone titled ‘U.S. – Artsakh Travel and Communication’ aimed at establishing contacts between Artsakh and the United States and breaking down artificial barriers to visiting Artsakh by the U.S. officials,”spokesperson for the Artsakh Foreign Ministry Ani Sargsyan told News.am.

“We are convinced that the mutual visits of official representatives of the two states, as well as an open and direct dialogue between our countries will contribute to the solution of the existing problems in the region. International cooperation, based on the principle of inclusion and not exclusion is also an important factor for reducing tension in the region,” she said.

“We expect that Congressman Pallone’s initiative will get strong support at the U.S. Congress and will give a new impetus to the development of relations between Artsakh and the United States,” she added.