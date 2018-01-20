It’s Official: Henrikh Mkhitaryan Agrees to Move to Arsenal

LONDON—After months of speculation about the fate of Armenian National Soccer team captain and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, as well as a week of reports in the British media about a possible swap with another team in the league, on Saturday it became official, when Mkhitaryan agreed to move to Arsenal, according to a report on BBC.

Mkhitaryan, 28, will have a medical on Sunday and Monday after the paperwork for his transfer was completed on Saturday.

The swap means that Chilean Alexis Sanchez moved from Arsenal to Manchester United, in a deal that was completed by his representatives but was hinged on Mkhitaryan agreeing to move to Arsenal.

Mkhitaryan signed with Manchester United in 2016 when the club plucked him from Borussia Dortmund for a reported contract worth 26.3 million pounds, or $36.4 million.

Details of Mkhitaryan’s deal with Arsenal are not known.