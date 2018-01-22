Armenian Educational Foundation to Host Second Annual Oratorical Contest

GLENDALE—The Armenian Educational Foundation (AEF) will be hosting its Second Annual Oratorical Contest after a successful inaugural year. The public speaking competition will take place at the Historic American Legion building located at 131 Marengo Avenue in Pasadena on Saturday, February 10 at 11 a.m.

The 10 participating students will represent their respective Armenian high schools in both Armenian and English language. The schools which will partake in the competition this year include, A.G.B.U Manoogian-Demirdjian School, A.G.B.U. Vatche and Tamar Manoukian School, Armenian Mesrobian School, Holy Martyrs Ferrahian School, and Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School.

AEF’s distinguished panel of judges include Apo Boghikian (Editor, Asbarez Daily Newspaper), Sylvia Minassian (Founder, Arpa Foundation for Film, Music & Art ), Teni Karapetian (Vice President, STX Entertainment, National Publicity), Charles Ghailian (Chair, USC Institute of Armenian Studies Leadership Council), Sebu Simonian (Music Producer, songwriter and lead vocalist of Capital Cities), and Dr. Armine Hacopian (President, Glendale Community College Board of Trustees).

Dr. Teny Haroutunian, AEF Oratorical Committee Chair, stated, “The AEF thrives on educational advancement. With this event we strive to promote and instill the love of public speaking, thus, preparing a future generation of strong and confident communicators to use their enhanced speaking skills in real life settings.”