Mansurian Wins Grand Prize for His ‘Requiem’

LUXEMBOURG—Armenian composer Tigran Manusrian won the Grand Prize of the International Classical Music Competition in Luxembourg for his “Requiem,” which is dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Gencode.

Mansurian is also nominated for two Grammy Awards for the same composition, which he deemed an important achievement. He also expressed his gratitude to the International Classical Music competition organizers for bestowing the honor.

Mansurian and his fellow Armenian Grammy nominee, conductor Constantine Orbelian, were honored by the Los Angeles Armenian community during a luncheon on January 13 at the Bistro Garden in Studio City.