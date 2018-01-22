Azerbaijani Drone Fires ‘In-Glass Grenade’ at Artsakh Positions

STEPANAKERT—An Azerbaijani drone fired on Artsakh positions in the northeaster direction of the border with Azerbaijan at around 2:50 p.m. local time on Saturday. No casualties were reported.

The Artsakh defense ministry explained that instead of using the usual mortal shell, Azerbaijani forces used a primitive—more deadly—method whereby a hand grenade is place in drinking glass, which on impact disperses the glass shards on its target.

“Ignoring the commitments reached at meetings held in Krakow under the auspices of the OSCE [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] Minsk Group, which called on the sides to take confidence-building measures, the adversary has made another provocation,” said a statement by from the Artsakh Defense Ministry, which included photographs of the aftermath of the Azerbaijani operation.

On Sunday, the defense ministry published a second statement, which announced that the Artsakh Defense Army had uncovered that a hand grenade embedded in an ordinary drinking glass was fired from the drone.

“It is tragic that Azerbaijan, which constantly boasts its four billion dollar military budget, uses ‘military technology’…which was used by the Afghan Mujahidin in the 20th century and later by Islamic State terrorists,” read a part of the Jan. 21 statement, which included photographs of the retrieved pieces of glass and grenade shrapnel.