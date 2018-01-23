Women’s Group Puts Forth Paylan’s Name for Nobel Peace Prize

ISTANBUL—A non-governmental organization fighting for the rights of women of Hamshen has put forth the name of Garo Paylan for consideration for the Nobel Peace Prize, Ermenihaber.am, a Turkish Armenian news site reported.

Saida Ohanyan, president of the International Association of “Hamshanuhi,” the organization that advocates for the rights of Hamshen women, announced the nomination of Paylan, an Armenian member of Turkey’s Parliament representing the People’s Democratic Party (HDP).

Founded in 2012, the organization says it works to protect women’s rights, “the recognition and condemnation of genocide in the Hemşin region of Western Armenia, which is the motherland of the Armenian people, and the other local peoples, in accordance with international norms of law.”

“Today, Paylan is one of the few people fighting to protect the rights of citizens as well as, religious and ethnic minorities,” said the organization in submitting its nomination.

It must be noted that the organization cannot nominate individuals for the prize, as only legislators, government officials and members of international legal and rights structures can suggest names to the Nobel selection committee.