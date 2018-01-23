Artsakh President Prioritizes Strengthening of National Army

STEPANAKERT—At a meeting with the National Military Council on Tuesday, Artsakh President Bako Sahakian prioritized the strengthening of the national Armed Forces in the coming year.

The meeting was an opportunity for the military council to assess the activities of the past year and to present an action plan for the current year.

In his speech the Head of the State touched upon the activities carried out in the field of army-building in 2017, gave instructions for the actualization of projects envisioned for 2018.

“I am confident that our army will, as always, be able to efficiently solve all the set tasks. The State will in its turn continue to keep army building as a priority, sparing no effort to maintain the efficiency of the armed forces, and address issues of each serviceman,” Sahakian said during his remarks.

Sahakian said that the work conducted by the council was satisfactory with tangible results visible to both the government and the people, adding that course charted for 2018 required “painstaking work from all the command levels.”