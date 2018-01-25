Armenia, Iraqi Kurdistan Explore Ways to Deepen Cooperation

Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Wednesday met with the his counterpart from Iraqi Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, while the two were attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The two discussed and explored possibilities and prospects for strengthening and developing bilateral economic ties, with Bargain expressing willingness to boost trade and economic relations with Armenia.

Karapetyan said that that the Armenian government was prepared to take practical steps with a view to developing mutually beneficial cooperation.

Focusing on cooperation opportunities, the two leaders explored ways to deepen relations in different spheres, including energy, tourism and trade. The launch of regular Yerevan-Erbil flights was also discussed at the meeting.