OSCE Chairman-in-Office Rep. Meet with Artsakh Leaders

The permanent representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, was in Stepanakert on Wednesday and met with Artsakh president Bako Sahakian and foreign minister, Masis Mayilian.

This meeting comes a week after the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, meeting in Krakow, Poland, decided to expand Kasprzyk’s role.

While meeting Sahakian, the two discussed the latest developments in the Karabakh conflict resolution process.

Mayilian described the situation on the border between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, also referred to as the line of contact, as relatively calm, but pointed to several violations of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan since the beginning of the year.

Mayilian welcomed the agreement in principle to expand the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office reached in Krakow, expressing hope that the implementation of the agreements would increase the monitoring capabilities of the Office, since without the establishment of mechanisms for investigating incidents and preventing their recurrence the situation may change at any moment.

The sides also touched upon a range of issues related to the activities of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.