ARF Will Support Armen Sarkissian’s Candidacy for President

YEREVAN—The Armenian Revolutionary Federation will support the candidacy of Dr. Armen Sarkissian for president of Armenia, which was put forth on January 18 by the Republican Party of Armenia, reported the Yerkir newspaper.

This announcement was made after Sarkissian met with members of the ARF Bureau and Supreme Council of Armenia in Yerevan as part of his meeting with political parties represented in Armenia’s National Assembly.

The ARF Bureau’s political representative and member of the party’s parliamentary faction Armen Rustamyan spoke to reporters after the meeting, saying that his party discussed issues pertaining to Armenia’s domestic and foreign policy, as well as matters surrounding his candidacy.

“The ARF sees no obstacles in supporting Armen Sarkissian’s candidacy,”Rustamyan said on Monday.

When he was nominated earlier this month, Sarkissian told President Serzh Sarkisian (no relation) that he would provide his final decision to accept the nomination after meeting with political forces, civic society leaders and people of Armenia.

“I will meet with political parties represented in parliament, as well as other forces that are not in the legislature; civil society organizations, and cultural, academic and educational representatives. After that I will make my decision,” Sarkissian told reporter following the meeting with the ARF, reiterating his earlier position.

He told reporters that a meeting with the ruling Republican Party of Armenia earlier Monday had clarified certain matters for his decision making.

ARF Bureau chairman Hrand Markarian said that the party was happy to welcome the nominee for talks.

Under Armenia’s new constitution, the president of the republic, who is elected by parliament, will hold a mostly ceremonial position, while the country’s leader will be its prime minister. It was announced earlier this month that the election for president is scheduled for March 2, while the election for a prime minister is set for late April.